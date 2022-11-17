Sports construction rolls right through economic uncertainty

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — The hulking grandstand at the shuttered Arlington International Racecourse casts an eerie shadow as the sun sets on a weekday evening. It sits dormant on a tract of land that could be transformed in a major way.
With the galloping horses long gone, the Chicago Bears see 326 acres of opportunity. The Buffalo Bills also are making plans for a new home. Same for the Tennessee Titans and baseball's Kansas City Royals. Major League Soccer's Inter Miami is working on its new place, and on and on it goes.