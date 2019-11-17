Spokane County sees increase in domestic violence cases

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Spokane County is seeing an increase in people seeking legal protection orders because of domestic violence.

The Spokesman Review reported Sunday that every month for the past several months, the number of orders has reached more than 500 as compared to a previous average of 300 a month.

The uptick has sparked a new initiative to speed up and improve police response rates to domestic violence calls in the county.

Authorities aren’t sure why protection orders are increasing in the county.

Before the improvements, it took hours for word of a court-approved protection order to reach police officers in the field.

Now, the information is available almost immediately, making it more likely police will have all the information they need when they respond to a domestic violence call.

Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com