SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Haskell has issued a statement saying he does not agree with racist comments his wife has made on social media.

Lesley Haskell recently used racial slurs on the social media platform Gab in reaction to a New York Post story titled “MSNBC’s Joy Reid: Conservatives would trade tax cuts to ‘openly say the n-word.”

Lesley Haskell commented, saying Reid was “the true definition of the word” and then typed out the slur, according to an article last week in the Inlander, Spokane's free weekly.

Larry Haskell, who is up for re-election this year, issued a statement on his official website Jan. 28 saying his wife’s views do not reflect his own, KREM-TV reported Monday night.

“I want to strongly reassure everyone that what was expressed in the Inlander, as my wife’s comments, are not my views nor the views of the prosecutor’s office – nor should they ever be. No amount of republishing of her social media posts will make that so. I have never and will never use such language. I apologize for the language and content as contained in the article,” Larry Haskell said in the statement.

In other posts, Lesley Haskell has boasted about being a proud white nationalist and says the white race is “dying” and that people “need to make more white babies.”