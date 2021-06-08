Spirituality underpins migrant activism in US borderlands ANITA SNOW, Associated Press June 8, 2021 Updated: June 8, 2021 11:04 a.m.
1 of20 Alyssa Quintanilla, part of the Tucson Samaritans volunteer group, carries a cross Tuesday, May 18, 2021, to be installed at the site of the migrant who died in the desert some time ago, in the desert near Three Points, Ariz. Protecting migrants and honoring the humanity of those who died on the perilous trail is a kind of religion in southern Arizona where spiritual leaders four decades ago founded the Sanctuary Movement, a campaign to shelter Central Americans fleeing civil war, and scores of volunteers carry on their legacy today. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 Members of the Tucson Samaritans volunteer group walk through the desolate Sonoran desert to place crosses at the sites of migrants who died in the desert some time ago, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in the desert near Three Points, Ariz. Faith-based groups working in migrant activism run the gamut from the Tucson Samaritans, which leaves lifesaving caches of water, food and other provisions in the remote wilderness, to Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona, which operates a shelter, to Methodists providing asylum-seeking families with legal aid and a place to stay, to name a few. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
3 of20 Alvaro Enciso, part of the Tucson Samaritans volunteer group, pauses as he and a group of other volunteers place a new cross at the site of the migrant who died in the desert some time ago, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in the desert near Three Points, Ariz. Enciso says he plants three or four crosses each week. “Can you imagine what their families go through, not knowing what happened to them?” Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
4 of20 A flag marks a water station set up for migrants by Humane Borders is checked by members of the Tucson Samaritans near Sasabe, Ariz., on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. “I’m not looking forward to this summer,” said Douglas Ruopp, chairman of Humane Borders. “No matter what we do, people keep dying." Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 Tucson Samaritans check the border wall, including a small gap in the new construction, near Sasabe, Ariz., on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Opponents that seek to control immigration, such as the Washington-based think tank Center for Immigration Studies, contend the border wall and other barriers are a better way to keep deaths down by keeping migrants out. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
6 of20 Dora Rodriguez, center, who was among 13 Salvadorans who survived in 1980 when another 13 people in the group died in the broiling sun near Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, talks with Vicente Lopez, 19, who grew up in Guatemala's Ixil triangle, where government troops in the early 1980s wiped out entire communities suspected of harboring rebels, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Sasabe, Mexico. At the age of 19, she remained in Tucson and eventually became a U.S. citizen. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
7 of20 Now 81 and retired, the Rev. John Fife III, who was a pastor at Tucson's Southside Presbyterian Church, sits in the church's sanctuary as he looks through old photographs from his early days of migrant activism, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz. Inspiring his work is a passage from the Book of Matthew 25:35: “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in.” Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 The bodies of a suspected migrants found dead in the desert await identification with limited remains at Medical Examiner's forensic labs in Tucson, Ariz., on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
9 of20 Unidentified bones found in the desert and suspected to be that of a migrant are assembled together for examination at the Pima County Medical Examiner's forensic labs in Tucson, Ariz., on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
10 of20 Terry Stanford, a volunteer with Tucson Samaritans, shakes out a discarded camouflage garment left by a migrant or cartel member near Three Points, Ariz., on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Faith-based groups like the Tucson Samaritans leave water and food in the Sonoran Desert. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 From left, Peter Lucero, Eileen O'Farrell Smith, Terry Stanford and Alvaro Enciso, all volunteers for the Tucson Samaritans, try to repair a damaged cross marking the site of a deceased migrant in the desert near Three Points, Ariz., on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
12 of20 Tucson Samaritans volunteer Michele Maggiora, center, embraces Eileen O'Farrell Smith, left, as Peter Lucero, right, looks on at the site of a newly placed cross to identify a deceased migrant in the desert near Three Points, Ariz., on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
13 of20 Peter Lucero, part of the Tucson Samaritans volunteer group, places a jug of water along known high traffic areas for migrants in the desert near Three Points, Ariz., on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Spirituality remains at the heart of borderlands activism, with faith-based groups like the Tucson Samaritans that leave water and food in the Sonoran Desert. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 Terry Stanford, background left, and Peter Lucero, right, help David Whitmer, foreground left, get through a barbed wire fence as they and Alvaro Enciso make their way to check on the condition of a cross left to mark a deceased migrant in the desert near Three Points, Ariz., on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. They are members of the volunteer group Tucson Samaritans who help migrants in a variety of ways in Arizona. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
15 of20 Gail Kocourek, of the Tucson Samaritans volunteer group, pauses as she speaks with migrants in front of Casa de la Esperanza, a new migrant help center just south of the border in the Mexican town of Sasabe on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. “I don’t think anyone deserves to die for trying to make a better life for their family,” Kocourek says. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
16 of20 Unidentified bones found in the desert and suspected to be that of a migrant are assembled together for examination at the Pima County Medical Examiner's forensic labs in Tucson, Ariz., on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 From left, Alvaro Enciso, Peter Lucero and Michele Maggiora, all volunteers for the Tucson Samaritans, walk through the desert to locate and check the condition of a cross marking the site of a deceased migrant near Three Points, Ariz., on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
18 of20 A new border wall stretches along the landscape near Sasabe, Ariz., on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
19 of20 A new cross is placed by the Tucson Samaritans volunteer group at the site of the migrant who died in the desert some time ago, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in the desert near Three Points, Ariz. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20 Now 81 and retired, the Rev. John Fife III, who was pastor at Tucson's Southside Presbyterian Church, participates in a pro-Palestinian rally in Tucson, Ariz., on Monday, May 17, 2021. Southside and Fife hosted some 13,000 asylum seekers over most of the 1980s, with up to 100 sleeping on the floor every night. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Alvaro Enciso plants three or four crosses each week in Arizona’s desert borderlands, amid the yellow-blossomed prickly pear and whip-like ocotillo, in honor of migrants who died on the northbound trek.
Each colorful wooden memorial denotes where a set of bones or a decomposing body was found. Over eight years, the artist has marked more than 1,000 locations across public lands dotted with empty black plastic water jugs and camouflage backpacks beneath circling turkey vultures.