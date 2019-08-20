Spilled cereal leads to domestic arrest

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Spilled cereal leads to domestic arrest 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A Bridgeport man is under arrest on numerous charges after an early morning incident July 11.

According to reports, police received a call from a Trumbull woman reporting that her ex-boyfriend, whom she has a protective order against, had damaged vehicles and property at her home.

The woman said she had allowed her ex, David Claudio, 33, to sleep in the basement since he had nowhere else to live. She had been awakened by the sound of a commotion downstairs, and found Claudio irrationally angry, apparently over having spilled cereal on himself.

The woman suspected drug use, and as the couple argued Claudio allegedly threw the bowl down, smashing it, then went to the garage and began breaking windows on a parked vehicle before leaving. The woman called police, who were unable to locate Claudion. Officers got a warrant, and he was arrested Aug. 12 at a state facility. He was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and violating a protective order. Bond was $20,000 for court Aug. 13.

Shoplifting

Two women were arrested in separate incidents on the same day at the Westfield Macy’s Aug. 16.

The first incident took place about 2:30 p.m. when store security staff allegedly spotted Dometazia Tucker, 23, of Bridgeport, attempting to leave the store with $510 worth of unpaid items. As store security approached, she attempted to rush out the door, then punched a security officer in an attempt to escape, reports said.

As more officers tried to subdue her, Tucker allegedly yelled to them that she was pregnant, and demanded an ambulance. Trumbull EMS checked and determined that she was fine, police said.

Tucker was charged with fifth-degree larceny, third-degree robbery, and third-degree assault. Bond was $2,500 for court Aug. 27.

The other incident took place about four hours later when Mishelle Prevot, 37, allegedly selected numerous items seemingly at random, then went into a fitting room. She emerged empty-handed and store staff said there were no items in the fitting room after she left. She was later found to have $1,748 worth of school clothing in random sizes concealed on her, reports said. She was charged with fourth-degree larceny. Bond was $2,500 for court Aug. 26.

Evading

The driver of a furniture delivery truck is facing multiple minor charges after allegedly sideswiping another vehicle near the Main Street entrance to Route 15 Aug. 15.

According to police, a vehicle whose driver was waiting to turn left onto the parkway was struck by a Bob’s Furniture truck. Police were able to locate the truck and noted that it had damage corresponding to the other vehicle. The drifver, Asuel Pujols, 22, of Bethel, reportedly had a suspended license. He was charged with failure to drive in the proper lane, evading responsibility for property damage, and driving with a suspended license. Police noted that there was a significant language barrier in communicating with Pujols, and that based on the minor damage to the truck it is possible that he did not know he had been involved in a collision. Bond was $1,000 for court Sept. 2.