Species on the Brink upcoming program

On Tuesday, Nov. 12, the Audubon Center at Bent of the River will present their new program, Species on the Brink and discuss how some of our favorite birds’ ranges are changing with our changing climate. The program shares a lot of the impacts and what you can do to help birds during this challenging time. Many things take place in our woodlands and our yards in the fall as we head toward winter.

This event is free and open to anyone interested in this topic or learning about the Nichols Garden Club. The meeting will take place at the Nichols Improvement Association ( NIA) Starkweather House, 1773 Huntington Tpke., in Trumbull and will start at 7 p.m.

Contact the club at nicholsgarden@gmail.com, or call 203-590-2232 for more information.