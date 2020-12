RENO, Nev. (AP) — Sparks police shot a man who pointed a gun at two officers after fleeing the scene of an altercation with a knife, Reno police said.

The Sparks officers were responding to a report of a disturbance involving a person waving a knife in the air in a parking lot near Pyramid Way and Victorian Avenue at about 11:52 p.m. Wednesday, Reno police said.