Spain restricts some nightlife as virus surges among young ARITZ PARRA, Associated Press July 5, 2021 Updated: July 5, 2021 9:36 a.m.
1 of7 A health worker takes a swab from a teenager during a rapid antigen test for COVID-19 in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Local authorities have called on teenagers to be tested due to the increase of people in the town contracting coronavirus, after returning from vacations, in the small village of Salou, northeast of Spain. Alvaro Barrientos/AP Show More Show Less
MADRID (AP) — Faced with soaring numbers of new coronavirus infections among unvaccinated young people, some Spanish regions are rolling back curbs on nightlife only weeks after dropping them.
Fearing that the surging contagion could strain health care services as stressed employees try to go on summer holidays, health officials in several parts of the country are also rushing to get COVID-19 vaccine shots to people under 30.