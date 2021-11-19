Spain faces its past in mass graves bill. Will it be enough? MANU FERNÁNDEZ and JOSEPH WILSON, Associated Press Nov. 19, 2021 Updated: Nov. 19, 2021 2:31 a.m.
1 of12 A skull of a victim is pictured after an exhumation inside a mass grave at an excavation of A.R.M.H., Association for the Recovery of Historical Memory at the cemetery in Guadalajara, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. For decades, family members of the tens of thousands victims of Francisco Franco's brutal regime in Spain have had little help from central authorities to recover their loved ones from the country's hundreds of mass graves. Some aid should finally be on its way as a bill makes its way through Spain's Parliament that the left-wing government promises will finally make the state responsible for the exhumation of the missing. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Julio Lopez del Campo, 94, third left, brother of the executed Mariano Lopez del Campo stands to mass grave at an excavation of A.R.M.H., Association for the Recovery of Historical Memory at the cemetery in Guadalajara, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Carnations in hand, 94-year-old Julio Lopez del Campo has come decade after decade to mark the spot where he believed his brother was tossed in a pit along with other victims of the brutal regime of Francisco Franco. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
3 of12 Forensic Flavia Teixeira works next to a skull of a victim after an exhumation inside a mass grave at an excavation of A.R.M.H., Association for the Recovery of Historical Memory at the cemetery in Guadalajara, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. For decades, family members of the tens of thousands victims of Francisco Franco's brutal regime in Spain have had little help from central authorities to recover their loved ones from the country's hundreds of mass graves. Some aid should finally be on its way as a bill makes its way through Spain's Parliament that the left-wing government promises will finally make the state responsible for the exhumation of the missing. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 Forensics Flavia Teixeira, right, and Goncalo Carmin, second right, work after an exhumation inside a mass grave at an excavation an A.R.M.H., Association for the Recovery of Historical Memory at the cemetery in Guadalajara, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. For decades, family members of the tens of thousands victims of Francisco Franco's brutal regime in Spain have had little help from central authorities to recover their loved ones from the country's hundreds of mass graves. Some aid should finally be on its way as a bill makes its way through Spain's Parliament that the left-wing government promises will finally make the state responsible for the exhumation of the missing. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Forensic Flavia Teixeira works next to a skeleton of a victim after an exhumation inside a mass grave at an excavation an A.R.M.H., Association for the Recovery of Historical Memory at the cemetery in Guadalajara, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. For decades, family members of the tens of thousands victims of Francisco Franco's brutal regime in Spain have had little help from central authorities to recover their loved ones from the country's hundreds of mass graves. Some aid should finally be on its way as a bill makes its way through Spain's Parliament that the left-wing government promises will finally make the state responsible for the exhumation of the missing. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
6 of12 Volunteers work next to the skeleton of a victim before his exhumation inside a mass grave at an excavation of A.R.M.H., Association for the Recovery of Historical Memory at the cemetery in Guadalajara, Spain, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. For decades, family members of the tens of thousands victims of Francisco Franco's brutal regime in Spain have had little help from central authorities to recover their loved ones from the country's hundreds of mass graves. Some aid should finally be on its way as a bill makes its way through Spain's Parliament that the left-wing government promises will finally make the state responsible for the exhumation of the missing. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 A volunteer works next to skull of a victim before his exhumation inside a mass grave at an excavation of A.R.M.H., Association for the Recovery of Historical Memory at the cemetery in Guadalajara, Spain, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. For decades, family members of the tens of thousands victims of Francisco Franco's brutal regime in Spain have had little help from central authorities to recover their loved ones from the country's hundreds of mass graves. Some aid should finally be on its way as a bill makes its way through Spain's Parliament that the left-wing government promises will finally make the state responsible for the exhumation of the missing. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 A woman stands next to a mass grave during an exhumation at an excavation of A.R.M.H., Association for the Recovery of Historical Memory at the cemetery in Guadalajara, Spain, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. For decades, family members of the tens of thousands victims of Francisco Franco's brutal regime in Spain have had little help from central authorities to recover their loved ones from the country's hundreds of mass graves. Some aid should finally be on its way as a bill makes its way through Spain's Parliament that the left-wing government promises will finally make the state responsible for the exhumation of the missing. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
9 of12 A volunteer works next to the bones of a victim before his exhumation inside a mass grave at an excavation of A.R.M.H., Association for the Recovery of Historical Memory at the cemetery in Guadalajara, Spain, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. For decades, family members of the tens of thousands victims of Francisco Franco's brutal regime in Spain have had little help from central authorities to recover their loved ones from the country's hundreds of mass graves. Some aid should finally be on its way as a bill makes its way through Spain's Parliament that the left-wing government promises will finally make the state responsible for the exhumation of the missing. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
10 of12 The skull of a victim is pictured before his exhumation inside a mass grave at an excavation of A.R.M.H., Association for the Recovery of Historical Memory at the cemetery in Guadalajara, Spain, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. For decades, family members of the tens of thousands victims of Francisco Franco's brutal regime in Spain have had little help from central authorities to recover their loved ones from the country's hundreds of mass graves. Some aid should finally be on its way as a bill makes its way through Spain's Parliament that the left-wing government promises will finally make the state responsible for the exhumation of the missing. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Soil from the exhumation is pictured at an excavation an A.R.M.H., Association for the Recovery of Historical Memory at the cemetery in Guadalajara, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. For decades, family members of the tens of thousands victims of Francisco Franco's brutal regime in Spain have had little help from central authorities to recover their loved ones from the country's hundreds of mass graves. Some aid should finally be on its way as a bill makes its way through Spain's Parliament that the left-wing government promises will finally make the state responsible for the exhumation of the missing. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12 A flower hangs from the wall of a mass grave at an excavation of A.R.M.H., Association for the Recovery of Historical Memory at the cemetery in Guadalajara, Spain, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. For decades, family members of the tens of thousands victims of Francisco Franco's brutal regime in Spain have had little help from central authorities to recover their loved ones from the country's hundreds of mass graves. Some aid should finally be on its way as a bill makes its way through Spain's Parliament that the left-wing government promises will finally make the state responsible for the exhumation of the missing. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
GUADALAJARA, Spain (AP) — Carnations in hand, 94-year-old Julio López del Campo has come decade after decade to mark the spot where he believes the body of his brother, Mariano, was tossed into a pit along with other victims of the brutal regime of Francisco Franco in Spain.
“They took him to the prison in Guadalajara and in 1940 he was shot,” Julio said at the exhumation site next to a cemetery chapel. “I have come here every year since. I bring carnations and leave a few. I will keep coming until my strength gives out.”
Written By
MANU FERNÁNDEZ and JOSEPH WILSON