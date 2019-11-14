Spaghetti supper with free concert, Nov. 16

The monthly installment of Long Hill United Methodist Church's spaghetti supper concert series will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16.

This month's performer, a fan favorite, is pianist Michael Maronich who not only plays classical music, but often has other musical friends for a night of music and fun.

The concert starts at 7 p.m., right after the spaghetti supper. Cost is $13; $12 for seniors and includes pasta, choice of sauces, bread, salad, beverages and at least two dessert choices.

Long Hill United Methodist Church is at 6358 Main St. (Route 111). For more information, call 203-954-5667.