Spaghetti supper/free concert Sept. 21
Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St. (Route 111) will kick off their 2019-2020 Spaghetti supper/concert series beginning Saturday, Sept. 21.
It starts at 5:30 pp.m., with homemade spaghetti and meatball dinners, including salad, bread, beverages and desserts. The cost this year will be $14 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $5 for children 6 and under.
At 7 p.m., all are welcome to stay for the free will offering concerts, featuring Darwin Shen on the violin and Andrew A. on the piano.
For more information, call 203-954-9691.
