Spaghetti supper/free concert Sept. 21

The first spaghetti supper and free concert series will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St. (Route 111) will kick off their 2019-2020 Spaghetti supper/concert series beginning Saturday, Sept. 21.

It starts at 5:30 pp.m., with homemade spaghetti and meatball dinners, including salad, bread, beverages and desserts. The cost this year will be $14 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $5 for children 6 and under.

At 7 p.m., all are welcome to stay for the free will offering concerts, featuring Darwin Shen on the violin and Andrew A. on the piano.

For more information, call 203-954-9691.