SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota on Saturday reported 16 deaths from COVID-19, along with 417 new cases, from a two-day span that included the Christmas holiday.

The state has seen a sustained drop in new cases in recent weeks, with the average number of cases reported each day decreasing by 47% in the last two weeks. The Department of Health has reported an average of 396 new cases each day over the last week.