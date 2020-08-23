South Dakota reports 141 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials are reporting 141 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state and one new death.

The state has now had a total of 11,276 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday. There were a record 1,551 cases still active.

The South Dakota Department of Health reports 9,564 recoveries from the disease, and a total of 62 people are currently hospitalized.

With the new death reported Sunday, South Dakota’s death toll from the disease has risen to 161.

