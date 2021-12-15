South Dakota hospitals strained as holiday gatherings loom

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota's largest hospital systems on Wednesday warned they are strained and pushing off medical care as the state's hospitals fill with the highest number of people infected with COVID-19 since the beginning of this year.
“We continue to have concerns that as our hospitals fill with COVID-19 patients, we will not be able to provide prompt, quality care to our patients who are coming in with other medical needs,” said Dr. Mike Wilde, the head medical officer at Sanford Health.