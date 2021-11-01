South Dakota ethics board wants more information on Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota's Government Accountability Board called Monday for more information in at least one ethics complaint against Gov. Kristi Noem as it weighed multiple requests from the attorney general to consider whether the governor twice abused the powers of her office.
Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg asked the board to consider two issues: Whether Noem's use of state airplanes should be investigated for breaking the law and concerns about whether she interfered in a state agency that was evaluating her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license. The board also considered a third complaint, but the details of who made it or whom it was against were not public.