South Dakota college couple copes with positive virus tests

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Lexy Elizalde and Mark Cedar Face are two of dozens of students on a campus of more than 2,000 students at South Dakota Mines who have faced a COVID-19 diagnosis this semester since classes began Aug. 19.

The couple live off-campus together and said they’re unsure how they contracted the coronavirus. They said they both wear masks everywhere they go, including on campus.

Elizalde is required to wear a mask at her job off-campus, but said some customers don’t comply with the mask policy, which worries her. She said she’s trying to figure out if she got COVID-19 at work.

“There’s people out there who don’t believe in coronavirus or just refuse to wear masks because they think they’ll be fine,” she said. “With me having asthma, I was really afraid of coronavirus. I was like, ‘What if I get it? What if it turns bad for me?’ It just sucks that other people don’t think about anyone but themselves.”

Cedar Face said there’s no way to know for certain where they got it or where they were first exposed to it, which he said is frustrating for him.

The couple both felt a sore throat on the same day, but Cedar Face’s symptoms came more rapidly and severely than Elizalde’s. He got tested for COVID-19 at Oyate Health Center the next day and received his positive results half an hour later. He called Elizalde, who immediately left campus to quarantine at their apartment.

Their symptoms worsened over time. Elizalde has asthma, a pre-existing condition that the CDC says may put her at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, but she said her symptoms aren’t as bad as Cedar Face’s.

Cedar Face said he has no pre-existing conditions, but once had a sinus infection turn into meningitis, which he said didn’t leave him with the “Lamborghini of immune systems.”

“My chest is on fire,” Elizalde wrote on Twitter. “My throat hurts. I have no taste or smell. I feel exhausted. I envy those who have no symptoms, this sucks.”

While Elizalde reports a fever “off and on,” Cedar Face has had no fever and headaches. The pair both have tightness in their chests, a loss of sense of taste and smell, and either a stuffy or runny nose.

“It just feels like a really, really nasty cold,” Elizalde said. “I’ve had colds before, but this just feels a lot worse. I’ve never lost my sense of taste and smell before.”

Both Cedar Face and Elizalde said they’re exhausted and fatigued, which makes it difficult to focus on homework and stay motivated, the Rapid City Journal reported.

“I blew off a lot of coursework to rest and lay down in bed,” Cedar Face said, noting his professors understood he couldn’t complete work while sick. One even told him to worry about getting better instead of worrying about an upcoming exam, he said.

Cedar Face said he usually goes home to Pine Ridge during the school year, but because of the pandemic’s risks, he hasn’t visited home as much.

“I figured at some point I would most likely be exposed to it,” he said. After reading about how Native American people are disproportionately hit by COVID-19, “that was in the back of my head. I was really scared about that.”

In classrooms, garbage bags and tape mark off desks where students shouldn’t sit in order to accommodate six feet of social distancing. Cedar Face said he’s seen his peers sit on those seats anyway.

Rylee Havens, a junior at Mines who had to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure, said that in her classes students sit one seat away from each other and in some cases sit in the rows of desks that are meant to be blocked off.

South Dakota Mines President Jim Rankin said he’d heard of an incident on the first day of classes where a student sat on one of the trash bag seats and someone told them not to sit there, but that students know where to sit now.

Mines sits at Level 3 of the South Dakota Board of Regents (SDBOR) response, which requires masks in all indoor public areas but not outdoor areas.

Cedar Face said for the most part, students comply with the mask policy, but that he’s seen students wear masks improperly, under their noses.

Havens said she’s seen students bring food to class and eat while sitting next to their peers, which she said results in multiple maskless students for a “considerable amount of time.” Students also sit in buildings for hours studying without a mask on, she said.

The Board of Regents policy states that if you’re taking a drink, you can take your mask off and then put it back on when you’re done, Rankin said.

In the situations students referenced, Rankin said it’s up to the students and professors to “kindly remind” others to put their masks on. If students are still noncompliant, the complaint would go to student conduct hearings, he said.

Monetary fines or dismissal from campus would be the final straw in a student or faculty member’s noncompliance with the mask policy, Rankin said, but that hasn’t happened at Mines yet.

“If you ever see someone who’s not wearing a mask when you think they should be, please politely ask them ‘Hey, could you put your mask on?’” Mines spokesman Mike Ray said. “We’re asking students to do that across the board, because sometimes it’s easy to forget.”

Havens also said she’s seen Rankin approach students at the outdoor school organization fair without a mask and without six feet of social distancing. Rankin said he supposes that could have happened, but that he tries to make sure he’s “socially distanced every time” he’s near someone.

“You should wear a mask if you’re not going to socially distance,” he said. “I do my best to make sure I set an example that I want others to follow.”

The university and South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) define a close contact as those within six feet of each other for 15 minutes or more while someone is able to transmit coronavirus.

“You could be in a small classroom for 50 minutes with someone who has tested positive, but you will not be notified unless you meet their definition of having contact with them,” Havens said.

Rankin said the university will ask students who their close contacts are and follow up with those people for contact tracing, in addition to the contact tracing that the DOH does.

Six staff at South Dakota Mines, including those in the university’s COVID-19 task force, work on contact tracing.

The DOH called Cedar Face for contact tracing and he gave them the names of his close contacts, but Elizalde said their friends haven’t been notified yet, and that she hasn’t heard from the DOH.

“We feel really guilty because the people that we feel like we put at risk were our close friends,” Elizalde said, noting she and Cedar Face had met up with two of their friends shortly before their symptoms arose.

Mines was notified of Cedar Face’s positive test when he emailed the dean of students; they sent both him and Elizalde messages to quarantine. They were told to sign a form saying they would comply with the full extent of their quarantine.

Cedar Face and Elizalde both received an email from a “case worker,” likely a member of the university’s COVID-19 task force, who offered to help for any needs those in quarantine may have, such as food, groceries and medicine. They haven’t had to ask for help yet.

Elizalde said that when she initially went for testing at the student health clinic, a nurse told her the Abbott ID Now tests have a 30% chance of being a false negative.

“Even though I had a fever at the time and I was exhibiting symptoms, I got a negative test,” she said. The nurse “told me this is common, that the rapid tests give off false negatives. (He said) to wait a couple days and then try to get another one.”

Rankin said he hadn’t heard of the false negative claim and that the most accurate results come from tests on symptomatic people.

Although she’s in quarantine regardless of her negative or positive results because she still had exposure to her boyfriend, Elizalde said she needs to provide a positive test result to her employer in order to receive sick pay.

She’s waiting to hear back from the university about receiving additional financial support through the emergency fund because she hasn’t been able to work during her quarantine.

“I don’t really know what I’m going to do. I have rent and other bills,” Elizalde said. “I’m missing out on a whole paycheck right now.”