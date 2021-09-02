South Dakota House's call on AG impeachment may take months

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota House speaker has received a hard drive containing all of the findings of the investigation into the state attorney general's car crash that killed a pedestrian last year, but it could take months before the chamber decides whether to try to impeach the state's top law enforcement official.
Prosecutors spent months weighing what charges to bring against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg after it received the findings from investigators, and House Speaker Spencer Gosch, a fellow Republican, has thus far shown no sign that he's in any hurry to review them.