South Dakota GOP lawmakers continue recreational pot push

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Two South Dakota Republican lawmakers focused on regulating recreational marijuana said Tuesday they will continue to push the Legislature to address the matter, even after a circuit court struck down a voter-passed measure to legalize it.
A South Dakota judge ruled Monday that a constitutional amendment passed by voters to legalize marijuana would have violated the state’s constitution. But marijuana legalization has stayed on lawmakers' agenda as pro-marijuana groups plan to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.