SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A upstate South Carolina sheriff's deputy shot a man late Sunday after a standoff.

Deputies were called to a domestic dispute in Simpsonville, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Deputies found that a suspect had left the location. Deputies called out the SWAT team when they were told the suspect was armed.

After a search, deputies found the suspect armed with a gun in a subdivision in Simpsonville. Negotiations ended in a shooting around 11 p.m. Sunday. Officials didn't say who shot the person or why.

The person was taken to a hospital. The State Law Enforcement Division has been asked to investigate.