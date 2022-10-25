South Africa says Ethiopia peace talks have begun on Tigray

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AP) — A South Africa government spokesman says peace talks to end Ethiopia's Tigray conflict have begun there. It is the most significant effort yet to end the two years of fighting that has killed tens of thousands of people.

The spokesman for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Vincent Magwenya, said Tuesday the African Union-led talks are expected to continue until Sunday. Delegations from the Ethiopian government and Tigray authorities arrived in South Africa this week.