South Africa's army starts large deployment to restore order Associated Press July 15, 2021 Updated: July 15, 2021 7:37 a.m.
1 of13 Volunteers participate in the cleaning efforts at Soweto's Diepkloof mall outside Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday July 15, 2021. A massive cleaning effort has started following days of violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
Volunteers participate in the cleaning efforts at Soweto's Diepkloof mall outside Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday July 15, 2021. A massive cleaning effort has started following days of violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces. The violence erupted last week after Zuma began serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court for refusing to comply with a court order to testify at a state-backed inquiry investigating allegations of corruption while he was president from 2009 to 2018.
Volunteers participate in the cleaning efforts at Soweto's Diepkloof mall outside Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday July 15, 2021.
Traffic chaos is seen on a road in Mobeni, south of Durban South Africa, Thursday, July 15, 2021, as unrest continued in the KwaZulu Natal province.
Volunteers participate in the cleaning efforts at Soweto's Diepkloof mall outside Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, July 15, 2021.
A trolley with bags of rice stolen from a factory in Mobeni, south of Durban South Africa is pushed along a road, Thursday, July 15, 2021, as unrest continued in the KwaZulu Natal province.
People make off with a trolley of bags of rice stolen from factory in Mobeni, south of Durban South Africa, Thursday, July 15, 2021, as unrest continued in the KwaZulu Natal province.
A man looks as volunteers clean the streets, in Vosloorus, near Johannesburg, Thursday, July 15, 2021. A massive cleaning effort has started following days of violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces.
Volunteers participate in the cleaning efforts at Soweto's Diepkloof mall outside Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday July 15, 2021.
Volunteers participate in the cleaning efforts at Soweto's Diepkloof mall outside Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday July 15, 2021.
Volunteers participate in the cleaning efforts at Soweto's Diepkloof mall outside Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday July 15, 2021.
Clean up operations get underway at a shopping centre in Vosloorus, near Johannesburg, Thursday, July 15, 2021.
Volunteers participate in the cleaning efforts at Soweto's Diepkloof mall outside Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday July 15, 2021.
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's army has begun deploying 25,000 troops to assist police in quelling the weeklong riots and violence sparked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma.
In the largest deployment of soldiers since the end of white minority rule in 1994, the South African National Defence Force has also called up all of its reserve force of 12,000 troops. Trucks, armored personnel carriers and helicopters are being used to transport soldiers to trouble spots in the Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces that have seen a week of violence in mainly poor areas.
