South Africa launches relief for Durban flooding; 448 dead MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, Associated Press April 19, 2022 Updated: April 19, 2022 12:27 p.m.
1 of5 Students clear mud following floods at Brettenwood High school in uMbilo, near Durban, South Africa, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Declaring a national state of disaster, South Africa has allocated $67 million to help those hit by floods that have killed at least 443 people in the eastern city of Durban and the surrounding KwaZulu-Natal province. STR/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Teachers and students clear mud inside a classroom following floods at Brettenwood High school in uMbilo, near Durban, South Africa, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Declaring a national state of disaster, South Africa has allocated $67 million to help those hit by floods that have killed at least 443 people in the eastern city of Durban and the surrounding KwaZulu-Natal province. STR/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Stranded people stand in front of a bridge that was swept away in Ntuzuma, outside Durban, South Africa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Prolonged rains and flooding in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province have claimed dozens of lives, according to local officials. AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 A young girl sits next to a damaged shack at an informal settlement in Durban, South Africa, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Heavy rains and flooding have killed at least 341 people in South Africa's eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, including the city of Durban, and more rainstorms are forecast in the coming days. STR/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 A man crosses a river at an informal settlement during flooding in Durban, South Africa, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Heavy rains and flooding have killed at least 341 people in South Africa's eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, including the city of Durban, and more rainstorms are forecast in the coming days. STR/AP Show More Show Less
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Declaring a national state of disaster, South Africa has allocated $67 million to help those hit by floods that have killed at least 448 people in the eastern city of Durban and the surrounding KwaZulu-Natal province.
Nearly 4,000 homes have been destroyed and more than 40,000 people displaced by the floods and mudslides caused by prolonged heavy rains, provincial officials said Tuesday. More than 40 people remain missing and about 600 schools have been hit with damages estimated at about $28 million, according to officials.
Written By
MOGOMOTSI MAGOME