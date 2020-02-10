The Daniels Farm Student Council held their annual "Soup-er Bowl" food drive at the end of January to help stock the Trumbull Food Pantry. Homerooms were entered in their Super Bowl squares raffle, which was won by Mrs. Chopskie's homeroom. The more food each homeroom contributed, the more squares they got. The student council members loaded up 22 boxes into cars and delivered them to the food pantry. The officers who helped lead the project are Emma Gabriel, Brendan Natlo, Dylan Misner, Alexandra Yamka, Varick Yamka, Hannah Felicione and advisor Steve Spillane.