The Trumbull Arts Commission presents: One Tone, One Diva, with Jodi Keogan, soprano and David Harris, baritone, Sunday Feb. 23, at 2 p.m., at the Center at 23 Priscilla Place.

Featuring the Songs of Opera and Broadway, Jodi Keogan and David Harris perform classic Broadway, opera, operetta and international music.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Cabaret seating, bring your own refreshments.

Tickets are $5. Pre-purchase by calling 203-452-5065.