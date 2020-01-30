https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Songs-of-Opera-and-Broadway-Feb-23-15016881.php
Songs of Opera and Broadway Feb. 23
Photo: Coontributed Photoo
The Trumbull Arts Commission presents: One Tone, One Diva, with Jodi Keogan, soprano and David Harris, baritone, Sunday Feb. 23, at 2 p.m., at the Center at 23 Priscilla Place.
Featuring the Songs of Opera and Broadway, Jodi Keogan and David Harris perform classic Broadway, opera, operetta and international music.
Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Cabaret seating, bring your own refreshments.
Tickets are $5. Pre-purchase by calling 203-452-5065.
