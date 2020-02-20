  • The Trumbull Arts Commission presents: One Tone, One Diva, with Jodi Keogan, soprano and David Harris, baritone, on Sunday Feb. 23, at 2 p.m., at the Center at 23 Priscilla Place. Featuring the Songs of Opera and Broadway, Keogan and Harris perform classic Broadway, opera, operetta and international music. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Cabaret seating, bring your own refreshments. Tickets are $5. Pre-purchase by calling 203-452-5065. Photo: Contributed Photo

    The Trumbull Arts Commission presents: One Tone, One Diva, with Jodi Keogan, soprano and David Harris, baritone, on Sunday Feb. 23, at 2 p.m., at the Center at 23 Priscilla Place. Featuring the Songs of Opera and Broadway, Keogan and Harris perform classic Broadway, opera, operetta and international music. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Cabaret seating, bring your own refreshments. Tickets are $5. Pre-purchase by calling 203-452-5065.

