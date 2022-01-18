Son of ex-Congress hopeful Mark Harris running for NC House

APEX, N.C. (AP) — The son of a former North Carolina congressional candidate whose testimony in a 2019 absentee ballot fraud hearing contributed to state officials ordering a new election says he will run for the General Assembly this year.

John Harris of Apex, a former federal prosecutor and current private attorney, told news outlets he intends to seek the Republican nomination in a state House district in southwest Wake County. Under a map recently enacted by the legislature but currently challenged in court, Harris likely would seek to unseat two-term Democrat Rep. Julie von Haefen.