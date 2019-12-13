Some students injured in school bus crash near Quincy

QUINCY, Wash. (AP) — Some children aboard a Quincy School District bus have been taken to a hospital for minor injuries sustained in a crash.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred Friday morning on White Trail Road when a tour bus collided with the school bus.

KEPR reports that deputies say a small number of children suffered injuries in the crash.

All students on board the school bus have been taken to Quincy Valley Hospital to be reunited with family.

The Quincy area was hit with icy roads and other hazardous driving conditions on Friday.