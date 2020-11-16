Some prosecutors haven't met pre-trial diversion guidelines

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Some members of the Louisiana District Attorneys Association haven’t been meeting the association’s own guidelines for running programs that offer some offenders alternatives to prosecution and punishment, the state Legislative Auditor's Office said Monday.

All 42 district attorney offices in the state have some form of pre-trial diversion program. Depending on the locality and type of offense, the programs typically allow suspects of certain crimes to avoid formal charges by entering training, rehabilitation or other programs.

The report released Monday says the audit was done to determine if local district attorneys were implementing the association's guidelines. It found that 10 provisions were not being fully met.

For example, 28 offices don't have a policy prohibiting the use of information obtained from program participants for possible later prosecution of the diverted charge, and three pre-trial diversion programs “require defendants to sign an admission of guilt, which will be used against the defendant to prosecute the diverted charge if he or she fails to satisfactorily complete the diversion program,” the report said.

Nine offices don’t have attorneys screening criminal cases for eligibility in diversion programs. Seven don't expressly require that cases considered for pre-trial diversion actually merit prosecution.

And 14 diversion programs have had no written policy for helping graduates expunge their records.

In a response released with Monday's report, the association's executive director, Loren Lampert, notes it sought the help of the auditor's office in reviewing compliance. It said it has notified the various offices of deficiencies and is conducting training to educate prosecutors on the standards.

“Although there is still work to be done, in large measure the adoption of and compliance with these revised standards has significantly improved both the practices and perception of pre-trial diversion in Louisiana,” Lampert said.

Criminal justice advocates said the audit points to problems they are familiar with.

Hannah Lommers-Johnson, with the Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center in New Orleans said in an interview that the district attorney's office in New Orleans has “post-trial” diversion programs that require an admission of guilt for entry. “In our view, that's a huge problem,” she said, raising concerns about a defendant's right to remain silent.

“This audit report confirms what we already knew: prosecutors are not doing enough to stem Louisiana’s ongoing mass incarceration crisis or consistently pursue safer, more fiscally responsible alternatives to incarceration," Alanah Odoms, executive director of the ACLU of Louisiana, said in an emailed statement.

Lommers-Johnson took some comfort in the fact that the guidelines exist and that there is an effort in the prosecutors’ association to see that they are complied with.

“While it doesn’t mean that there’s going to necessarily be a solution here in Orleans or elsewhere to some of the problems we frequently see, I think it does sort of spell out that there’s a move toward more accountability among prosecutors,” she said.