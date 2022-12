TRUMBULL — An extra $300,000 would have been nice, said Ray Baldwin.

Baldwin is the chair of the building committee for the town's new Veterans and First Responders Center. He and others associated with the project have been trying to fund the bulk of its estimated $3.1 to $3.3 million price tag through state and federal grant money.

During a Dec. 5 Town Council meeting — at which council members were charged with approving a plan to allocate roughly $5 million in federal funds to various projects — council member Carl Massaro made a motion to allocate $300,000 to the veterans center.

"I feel it is the closest thing to a community center we’re going to see in the near future," said Massaro at the meeting. "I know we struggled as a body here to recognize first responders. I think this is a constructive way (to do that)."

However, the motion failed, with those voting against it citing a few reasons, including the expectation that more grant money might be coming for the project. The center has already received $1.5 million in State Bond Commission funding and another $750,000 in federal grants.

The 5,500-square feet facility is slated to be built at the site of the town's former veterans center. That building was condemned in 2017 due to a failing foundation.

The money being allocated was the remainder of $10.5 million in American Rescue Act funds from the federal government. About $5.4 million was remaining, and the Town Council voted Monday to assign a total of roughly $4.9 million to various projects, such as roadway improvements and body cameras for the police.

Baldwin said was disappointed that the $300,000 wasn't allocated to the veteran center but appreciated the effort.

"I’m thankful for Mr. Massaro making the motion and we certainly could have used the money to design and install a septic system and do a planting design for the project," Baldwin said. "I’m grateful too for those who voted for his motion. Hopefully we will be receiving additional bonding money from the state, which is being sponsored by Senator Marilyn Moore and supported by our legislative delegation."

The Town Council meeting was the final one of several meant to determine how to spend the ARPA funds. Since September, everyone from First Selectman Vicki Tesoro to the general public has had a chance to weigh in with ideas for projects that could use the money. Tesoro previously recommended a list of uses for the funds that amounted to about $5.2 million.

Less than a week before the Town Council meeting, the Board of Finance met to consider Tesoro's plan and ultimately voted to approve the allocation of $3.86 million in ARPA funds. The Town Council was then charged with looking at both Tesoro's plan and the Board of Finance's decision and making its own choices.

Massaro's motion to add in $300,000 for the veterans center was one of many changes proposed. Others included adding back in a $1.1 million allocation for an artificial turf field that the Board of Finance opted to cut. The Town Council ultimately decided to compromise, and allocate $700,000 to the project.

As for the veterans center, the decision not to allocate the money to the project came down to a couple of issues. One was the anticipation of additional grant funding.

"I think they are in throes right now of going after grant funding and I think needs to play out," said Council member Kevin Shively.

Another factor was that there is a deadline for the use of the ARPA funding. The money must be assigned to certain projects no later than Dec. 31, 2024 and it must be used by Dec. 31, 2026.

Council member Jason Marsh said he was concerned that, due to the complexity of the veterans center project, the money might not be used by 2026.

Baldwin wasn't the only one let down by the fact that the center didn't get the ARPA money. Council member Tony Scinto was also hoping that the motion would be accepted.

He pointed out that the Board of Finance voted not to allocated about $250,000 in premium pay for essential workers, including first responders. At the Town Council meeting, there was a motion by council member Michael Buswell to restore $200,000 of that fund, but the motion failed.

Scinto said allocating money to the Veterans and First Responders Center would have been a nice gesture to show support for the town's first responders.

"It would offset not giving them the hero pay," he said after the meeting.

Both Scinto and Massaro are Republicans, and shortly after Monday's meeting the Republican members of the council put out a statement expressing some concern about the decisions made at the meeting.

"This was a missed opportunity to apply funds to projects in need of major funding," including the veterans center, Massaro said in the release.

But both Scinto and Tesoro said there's still some wiggle room on the use of the ARPA funding.

"This can all be changed," Scinto said.

Tesoro pointed out that $483,709 in the federal money remains unallocated. The unapplied funds are meant to provide a "cushion" if projects end up costing more than anticipated.

"The way today's market is, today's costs might not be tomorrow's costs," she said.