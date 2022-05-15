Some Shanghai businesses to reopen Monday, officials say HUIZHONG WU, Associated Press May 15, 2022 Updated: May 15, 2022 12:35 p.m.
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Supermarkets, malls and restaurants in Shanghai will be allowed to open in a limited capacity starting Monday, officials said, even while it remained unclear whether residents would be let out from their homes.
The city's Vice Mayor Chen Tong said Sunday at a daily press briefing that grocery stores, malls, convenience stores and pharmacies will be allowed to reopen while implementing measures that “reduce the flow of people."