Some San Diego restaurants reopen despite legal uncertainty

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eggs, waffles and burritos flew out of the kitchen Friday at The Old Townhouse, a 45-year-old institution in San Diego's Ocean Beach neighborhood that immediately resumed indoor dining when a judge cleared the way for restaurants in the state's second-largest county to ignore Gov. Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home orders.
“That's a powerful statement,” owner Ted Caplaneris repeated as he plucked lines from his creased printout of Superior Court Judge Joel Wohlfeil's ruling and read them aloud.