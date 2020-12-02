Some New Hampshire Democrats to skip opening session

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire lawmakers will be bundled up and spread out for an outdoor session Wednesday, but some House Democrats are skipping the session due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The 400-member House and 24-member Senate are meeting at the University of New Hampshire to get sworn in, choose leaders and elect constitutional officers including the secretary of state. Some lawmakers decided to stay home, however, after Republican leaders revealed Tuesday that a number of GOP House members have tested positive for the virus after attending a caucus meeting Nov. 20.

Writing on Twitter, Rep. Sherry Frost, D-Dover, said putting so many people together, even outdoors, when some may be shedding the virus “is both too great a risk and would demonstrate poor leadership.” Frost said she has been following safety guidelines to protect herself and her family, adding "It seems hypocritical for me to break protocol for what is, essentially, a formality," she wrote.

Republicans won control of both the House and Senate in the November elections. Lawmakers originally planned to meet indoors at a UNH gymnasium but the session was moved outside because of the rising number of coronavirus cases statewide.