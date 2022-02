RENO, Nev. (AP) — The owner of a Mexican restaurant, a manager of a clothing store and a fifth-grader who’s lost seven members of her extended family to the coronavirus are among the Nevadans still wearing masks after Gov. Steve Sisolak dropped the statewide requirement last week.

“I had COVID,” Kelila Medina, 11, told the Reno Gazette Journal. “I don’t want it again.”