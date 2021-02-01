Somali forces end jihadist siege of Mogadishu hotel, 5 dead

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — At least five people have died in the attack on a Mogadishu hotel by Somalia's al-Shabab rebels that was ended early Monday by security forces, according to the Somali police force.

The siege of the Afrik hotel ended after a gun battle that lasted for more than eight hours, and all four rebel attackers were killed, Somali police spokesman Sadiq Adan Ali said.