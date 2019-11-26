Soggy spring, summer drought hurt Christmas tree crop

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A soggy spring followed by a summer drought has hurt the Christmas tree crop on at least one Kentucky farm.

Elizabeth Werkmeister Shafer told The Courier Journal she lost half of the 600 trees she planted this year at her Werkmeister Christmas Tree Farm in Bullitt County.

After an unusually wet spring, Louisville saw record-low rain in September. All 120 Kentucky counties issued drought declarations. A majority declared a level two drought, signaling a severe impact on crops.

Tim O'Connor is executive director for the National Christmas Tree Association. He said he has not heard of serious drought-related losses this year, but droughts can have a major impact on new seedlings.

Regardless, Werkmeister Shafer plans to keep at it, saying she won’t give up on the family farm that easily.

