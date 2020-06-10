Social distance drive-by flag collection June 13

In anticipation of Flag Day, State Reps. David Rutigliano (R-123), Laura Devlin(R-134) and Ben McGorty (R-122), in cooperation with the Trumbull American Legion Post #141, are encouraging Trumbull residents to dispose of their worn American flags in a dignified and respectful way. The three lawmakers have made the flag collection an annual tradition for the last four years to commemorate Flag Day.

The U.S. Flag Code specifies that old American flags no longer in service must be properly disposed, and the lawmakers are offering this service free of charge, in conjunction with American Legion Post #141.

Due to our current public health crisis, the Trumbull state legislative delegation will be hosting social distancing flag collection for your worn and tattered flags at the Middlebrook Elementary School, 220 Middlebrooks Ave., on Saturday June 13, from 9-11 a.m., in lieu of their annual box collection.

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson marked the anniversary of the Second Continental Congress passing a resolution stating that “the flag of the United States be 13 stripes, alternate red and white,” and that “the union be 13 stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation” by officially establishing June 14 as Flag Day.

The collected flags will be given to the American Legion for proper retirement. All people will need to do is drive up and donate their flag, no need to get out of your car. Social distance protocol will be followed