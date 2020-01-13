Snowmobiler dies of injuries suffered in Langlade Co. crash

ANTIGO, Wis. (AP) — A snowmobiler who crashed in Langlade County has died of his injuries, according to sheriff's officials.

The 56-year-old Bryant man crashed his snowmobile Saturday about 11 p.m. in the Town of Price, according to the Langlade County Sheriff's Office.

He was taken to Aspirus Langlade Hospital in Antigo and then airlifted to Wausau Aspirus Hospital. The sheriff's office said it was notified Monday that the man has died of his injuries.

He was alone on the snowmobile. The victim has not been identified.