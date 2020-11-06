Snow expected at Lake Tahoe, Reno; Rain possible in Vegas

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Snow is expected at Lake Tahoe and possible in Reno this weekend, while a record-stretch without rain dating to April could come to an end in Las Vegas as a powerful cold front sends temperatures tumbling across Nevada.

Record highs of 86 degrees (30 Celsius) in Las Vegas and 71 (22 C) at South Lake Tahoe, California on Thursday are forecast to drop nearly 30 degrees by Saturday.

The National Weather Service issued a winter-weather watch effective Saturday night into Sunday for much of the Sierra’s eastern front and parts of western Nevada.

Up to a half-foot (15 centimeters) of snow is expected at Lake Tahoe — up to 10 inches (25 cm) on mountaintops. Up to 4 inches (10 cm) is forecast in Reno, with local amounts possible up to 7 inches (18 cm).

In Las Vegas, where Saturday would mark the 200th consecutive day with no measurable rainfall, the service forecast a 50% chance of rain.

A winter storm watch was issued for upper elevations north and west of Las Vegas Saturday into Sunday. Up to 6 inches (15 cm) of snow is possible above 5,000 feet (1,524 meters) in the Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon and parts of Esmeralda, Nye and Lincoln counties.