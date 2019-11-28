Small, rural communities get help from New Mexico MainStreet

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Economic development projects in a handful of tribal and rural communities will be getting assistance through New Mexico’s MainStreet program.

Officials announced this week that the pueblos of Picuris, Laguna and Pojoaque along with the village of Folsom and the city of Lordsburg will receive professional services and technical assistance to complete projects over the next year to 18 months.

Economic Development Secretary Alicia J. Keyes says the initiative is aimed at helping communities showcase their historic and cultural treasures.

Laguna’s project includes a survey of historic buildings and a plan for revitalization of property along the pueblo’s main street area.

At Pojoaque, the pueblo is working on the area around the Poeh Cultural Center, which could potentially lead to the area being recognized as an arts and culture district.