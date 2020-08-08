Small plane makes emergency landing on Florida highway

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — The pilot of a small plane made an emergency landing on a Florida highway Friday.

The 29-year-old pilot had a mechanical issue with his Piper PA28-140 that affected the flow of fuel and wasn't able to return to the plane to its home base safely, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

He landed the aircraft on the Sawgrass Expressway in Broward County just after 10:30 p.m. The plane didn't strike any cars and the pilot wasn't injured, the department said.

The plane blocked two lanes of traffic until it could be moved to the median shoulder.