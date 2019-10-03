Small plane crashes while approaching Lansing airport

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A single-engine plane has crashed near Capital Regional International Airport outsider Lansing.

Airport spokesman Spencer Flynn says that the pilot was approaching to land when the six-passenger plane crashed about 9 a.m. Thursday. He says it’s unclear how many people were on the plane or if any were injured.

He says he doesn’t know where the flight originated from.

Flynn says the airport and its runways remain and no other flights have been affected.