Small plane crashes into front yard of New Jersey home

MANVILLE, N.J. (AP) — A small plane crashed in the front yard of a home Monday in New Jersey, leaving one person injured, authorities said.

The single-engine Mooney M20M crashed around 1 p.m. on South Main Street in Manville, not far from Central Jersey Regional Airport in neighboring Hillsborough Township, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It had departed earlier in the day from an airport in Greensboro, North Carolina, but it wasn't immediately clear how many people were on board.