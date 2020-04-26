Small Indiana businesses adjust operations amid shutdowns

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The Easter season is usually a busy time of year for Schimpff’s Confectionary in downtown Jeffersonville, and customers would normally be elbow-to-elbow within the shop.

But with social distancing, the holiday season looked much different this year.

The candy shop has seen a major decrease in traffic since the shutdowns started, and it is limiting the amount of people in the store. The shop’s deli is closed, and it is open only for takeout candy and soda fountain sales.

“It just seems empty,” co-owner Jill Schimpff said. “I’m glad we can do a certain amount of business — we’re grateful for that.”

Schimpff’s is among the small businesses in southern Indiana adjusting to the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Many businesses are turning to curbside pickup and delivery during the mandated shutdowns, and many are increasing their online presence with the loss of in-store business.

Schimpff said the shop usually has 18 to 21 employees, but it now only has three. There can be no more than 10 people — two employees and eight customers — in the store at a time, and they have to maintain distance.

“People are saying, we can’t believe we saw Schimpff’s at Easter with two people in the shop,” she said. “It’s a strange situation. A lot of people are asking if we’re still open.”

The candy shop was recently approved for the Paycheck Protection Program. Many people who have visited the shop have expressed their happiness that the candy store remains open, Schimpff said.

For Stefanie Griffith, co-owner of Strandz Salon & Threadz Specialty Shop in New Albany, the past month has required major adjustments. The business cannot operate its hair salon, and it quickly set up an online store so it could continue sales from its boutique. Stylists are also offering videos with hair and makeup tips on Facebook.

After being approved for the Paycheck Protection Program, the salon was able to hire back most of its stylists, but they miss working with each other and the interactions with clients, she said. It’s been difficult wrapping her head around the situation.

“When you’re used to working with the public and laughing and socializing, there are adjustments,” Griffith said. “The stylists, they live for that. The part we’re getting into now is how people are going to be able to recoup mentally. There’s nothing we can do except keep encouraging clients that we’re all into this together.”

Later this week, Strandz & Threadz is partnering with Bush-Keller Sporting Goods in New Albany for a fundraiser that will support the two businesses, which have both been hit hard by the pandemic. The fundraiser will help the salon pay utilities, according to Griffith.

Bobby Bass, co-owner of MESA, A Collaborative Kitchen and MESA KIDS Cooking School, said the shutdowns have meant constant decisions about ways to keep the downtown New Albany businesses going.

He also owns two restaurants in downtown Corydon that are now offering takeout, but for MESA, the business model is based on interactive cooking classes and demonstrations, so they had to get creative.

They quickly started offering online classes and kits for the kids cooking school, and they have received plenty of support both locally and in other regions. They have even received orders from Florida and California, Bass said.

MESA, A Collaborative Kitchen has started inviting local chefs to provide a weekly family dinner available for curbside pickup. The business received an overwhelming 200 orders for its Easter dinner. Last week, it offered a Mexican dinner with tacos, and this week, it is offering a bourbon-infused dinner.

They also plan to add online cooking classes that are live and interactive, Bass said. As a chef shows them how to make a dish, participants can ask questions.

MESA has suffered from the loss of its in-person events, but they are able to keep the ball rolling, Bass said. It also received $10,000 from the local COVID-19 Small Business Emergency Forgivable Loan Program.

“We’re just trying to be creative and do all we can to be relevant,” he said. “We’re super grateful still to be in business.”

DADA, a women’s clothing boutique, has beefed up its online presence since closing its stores in downtown New Albany and Corydon to customers, and products are delivered to avoid contact, according to owner Benjamin Byrn.

The boutique has put more inventory into its online store, and it is using social media platforms such as Facebook to sell products — at 2 p.m. each Saturday, customers can tune into Facebook Live for product sales.

“If anything good comes from this, it’s that we were forced to take a harder look at digital and the role it plays in business,” Byrn said.

The boutique is doing only a fraction of its normal sales, but between the Facebook Live sales and website sales, they have received enough support to pay their bills, he said. Byrn has not yet received a loan for the business — he applied for a forgivable loan, but he was told it had run out of money.

The shutdown has cut business at Pearl Street Game & Coffee House in half, according to co-owner Andrew Just. The business is allowing just one customer at a time in the building, and they order at a table in front of a sneeze guard. Customers must stay six feet apart while waiting, and they also offer curbside.

Most of the support is coming from regular customers, Just said.

“I feel like our local loyal customers have done everything they can to keep us in business,” he said.

They have cut back the coffee shop’s menu, and they do not have as many new customers. They would normally see more people stopping by after walking the Big Four Bridge, and people can no longer sit down inside the shop to play a board game.

The coffee shop was approved for the Paycheck Protection Program, which will cover payroll for eight weeks.

“There would be issues for the end of summer if this continued, depending on walk-in traffic,” manager Jordan York said. “In summer, we get a lot of new customers from the walking bridge. Even on nice days like (Monday), people are not out and about.”

__

Source: News and Tribune