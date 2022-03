Markus Schreiber/AP

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s Parliament condemned on Friday the mass deportation of Jews from the country to Nazi death camps during World War II.

Marking the 80th anniversary of the first transport to Auschwitz, the lawmakers said they consider “particularly reprehensible the forced deportation of the citizens of the Jewish origin from the territory of what was then the Slovak republic between March 25, 1942, and Oct. 20, 1942.”