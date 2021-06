BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — An appeals court in Slovakia has dismissed a lower court's acquittal of a businessman accused of masterminding the 2018 slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancée.

The Slovakian Supreme Court ruling issued Tuesday means the case will return to the Specialized Criminal Court in Pezinok, which ruled in September to clear businessman Marian Kocner and one co-defendant of murder.