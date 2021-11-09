Slain wife's family: Why'd it take 40 years to charge Durst? MICHAEL R. SISAK, Associated Press Nov. 9, 2021 Updated: Nov. 9, 2021 5:57 p.m.
1 of5 James McCormack, brother of Kathie Durst, listens during a news conference in White Plains, N.Y., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Robert Durst was recently indicted for murder in the death of his first wife, Kathie Durst, whose disappearance nearly four decades ago has long shadowed the incarcerated millionaire, contributing to his increasingly bizarre and violent behavior and leading to an infamous on-camera confession. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, sits in the courtroom as he is sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles. New York real estate heir Robert Durst was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more that two decades ago. (Myung J. Chung/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool) Myung J. Chun/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 James McCormack, brother of Kathie Durst, speaks during a news conference in White Plains, N.Y., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Robert Durst was recently indicted for murder in the death of his first wife, Kathie Durst, whose disappearance nearly four decades ago has long shadowed the incarcerated millionaire, contributing to his increasingly bizarre and violent behavior and leading to an infamous on-camera confession. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 James McCormack, left, brother of Kathie Durst, listens while attorney Robert Abrams speaks during a news conference in White Plains, N.Y., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Robert Durst was recently indicted for murder in the death of his first wife, Kathie Durst, whose disappearance nearly four decades ago has long shadowed the incarcerated millionaire, contributing to his increasingly bizarre and violent behavior and leading to an infamous on-camera confession. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 James McCormack, brother of Kathie Durst, arrives to a news conference in White Plains, N.Y., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Robert Durst was recently indicted for murder in the death of his first wife, Kathie Durst, whose disappearance nearly four decades ago has long shadowed the incarcerated millionaire, contributing to his increasingly bizarre and violent behavior and leading to an infamous on-camera confession. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — Now that eccentric real estate heir Robert Durst has been indicted in the death of his first wife, who vanished nearly four decades ago, her family has some questions. Namely, what took so long?
Kathie Durst’s brother, James McCormack, on Tuesday urged the suburban New York prosecutor who secured Durst's indictment to investigate why he wasn't charged sooner.
