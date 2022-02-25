Sketchy details from Russia complicates invasion coverage

2
NEW YORK (AP) — For journalists, the confusion surrounding Russia's attack on Ukraine deepened the challenge of covering it — and made one CNN reporter's stumbling upon an airport under attack Thursday all the more remarkable.
While Russia's invasion had been an ominous possibility for months, it unfolded with little reliable information from the attackers. Many reporters depended upon sporadic audio and video of bombs exploding in the distance, and details from Ukrainians and American intelligence, to try to tell the story of citizens in a Western-styled democracy suddenly plunged into war.