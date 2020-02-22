Six scholarships available

The Orthopaedic Specialty Group Education Foundation is offering six $2,500 scholarships to anyone who is a resident of New Haven or Fairfield County pursuing post-secondary training (four-year or advanced degree), in a musculoskeletal care related field.

The awards will be applied directly toward tuition and educational expenses.

To apply, visit osgpc.com and look under OSG Education Foundation for criteria and application details. Submission deadline is Friday, May, 1.