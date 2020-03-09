Six-month-old kittens available for adoption

Jack and Jill are male and female long haired kittens about 6-months-old. They have been neutered and spayed. They are quite shy so will need some TLC to come around and trust humans. These kittens are not suitable for young children.

Call Trumbull Animal Shelter at 203-452-5088 for more information or visit Jack and Jill and other pets available for adoption at 324 Church Hill Road.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Clay (non-clumping) cat litter, dry cat food, canned cat or dog food (any kind), and laundry detergent. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.