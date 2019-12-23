Six-month kitten available for adoption

Lola is a 6-month-old spayed female kitten. She is very sweet and loving.

Call the Trumbull Animal Shelter at 203-452-5088 for more information or visit other cats, dogs, a rabbit, and a guinea pig available for adoption, hoping for loving homes in the new year, at 324 Church Hill Road.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Clay (non-clumping) cat litter, dry cat food, canned cat or dog food (any kind), and laundry detergent. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.